Chiefs Make Eight Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announce that they have promoted TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Gehrig Dieter, and DB Chris Lammons from their practice squad to the active roster, activated Dorian O’Daniel has been activated from injured reserve

Kansas City also signed TE Evan Baylis and OT Prince Wanogho to their practice squad and cut DB Rodney Clemons.

Gehrig Dieter and Chris Lammons have been activated from the practice squad via standard elevation. Dorian O’Daniel has been activated from injured reserve. Deon Yelder has been placed on injured reserve. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 16, 2021

Seals-Jones, 25, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2017. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the team’s practice squad.

Seals-Jones returned to Arizona last year on an exclusive rights deal, but was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Browns. Cleveland declined to tender him a restricted offer last year and he eventually signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs back in April.

Kansas City waived him earlier this month and re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Seals-Jones has appeared in two games for the Chiefs, but has yet to catch a pass.