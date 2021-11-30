Chiefs Activate OL Kyle Long From PUP List

By
Nate Bouda
-

Matt Verderame reports that the Chiefs have activated OL Kyle Long from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. 

Kyle Long

Long opened the season on the PUP list after suffering a knee injury this summer. 

Long, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He agreed to a restructured contract after missing half the 2018 season which eliminated the 2021 year of Long’s contract, made 2020 a team option and turned $2.5 million of his base salary into incentives.

The Bears declined Long’s option in 2020. After a year away from football in retirement, he returned to sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal this offseason. 

In 2019, Long was limited to appearing in four games for the Bears, making four starts for them.

