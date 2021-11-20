Chiefs Activating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire From IR

James Palmer reports that the Chiefs are planning to activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in five games and rushed for 304 yards on 65 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with eight receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards receiving and two touchdowns.