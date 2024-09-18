Chiefs Announce Five Moves, Including Isiah Pacheco To IR, Kareem Hunt To PS

The Kansas City Chiefs announced five moves on Wednesday, including previously reported transactions like putting RB Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve and signing RB Kareem Hunt to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Cole Christiansen and RB Keaontay Ingram to active roster contracts. We have signed TE Peyton Hendershot and Kareem Hunt to the Practice Squad. We have placed RB Isiah Pacheco on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/z9pprABiE6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 18, 2024

The Chiefs also added TE Peyton Hendershot to the practice squad and promoted RB Keaontay Ingram and LB Cole Christiansen to the active roster.

Hunt, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following the release of a video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

He most recently visited with the Vikings and has remained a free agent since his one-year, $4 million deal with the Browns expired following the 2023 season.

In 2023, Hunt appeared in 15 games for the Browns and made two starts. He rushed for 411 yards on 135 carries (3 YPC) to go along with nine touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 84 yards.

Pacheco, 25, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

In 2023, Pacheco has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and rushed 34 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding seven catches on eight targets for 54 yards.