Chiefs Announce Five Roster Moves

The Chiefs announced five roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Bengals, including activating TE Jody Fortson from injured reserve.

We activated TE Jody Fortson from Reserve/Injured. We activated Practice Squad players WR Marcus Kemp and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette via Standard Elevation. We signed RB La’Mical Perine to the Practice Squad. We terminated the Practice Squad contract of WR Jerrion Ealy. pic.twitter.com/elFMjcW6bM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2023

The team is also elevating wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and signing RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad while cutting WR Jerrion Ealy in a corresponding move.

Fortson, 26, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches on 13 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns.