Chiefs Announce Five Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced five player cuts on Saturday as they continue trimming their roster ahead of the season.

We have released T Roderick Johnson. We have waived QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker, and LB Mike Rose. pic.twitter.com/1wIJXnk7kc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 27, 2022

The team released OT Roderick Johnson and waived QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker, and LB Mike Rose.

Johnson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. Cleveland actually traded up to get Johnson in the draft before waiving him a year later.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers only to release him coming out of the preseason in 2018. Not long after, Johnson signed on to the Texans’ practice squad, where he stayed for most of that season, then spent the 2019 season on the team’s active roster.

Houston declined to tender Johnson a restricted offer before re-signing him to a one-year deal soon after. The Texans re-signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal, later waiving him.

Johnson got a fresh start when he was signed to the Dolphins practice squad back in 2021, but later made his way to the Chiefs where he spent time filling in at different spots on the offensive line.

In 2020, Johnson was active for 12 games and made three starts for the Texans.