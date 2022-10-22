Chiefs Announce Three Moves, Activate LB Willie Gay

The Kansas City Chiefs activated LB Willie Gay following his suspension and elevated CB Dicaprio Bootle and WR Marcus Kemp.

We have activated Practice Squad players CB Dicaprio Bootle and WR Marcus Kemp via Standard Elevation. We have activated LB Willie Gay to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/oZOFay7ukq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 22, 2022

Gay, 24, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City and is set to earn a base salary of $849,593 this season and $1.08 million in 2022.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the AFC Championship game and finished the playoffs on the injured reserve. He returned from the reserve list in October.

Gay was suspended four games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

In 2022, Gay has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded 16 tackles and two pass deflections.