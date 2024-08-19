Chiefs Announce Two Moves

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are signing LS Randen Plattner and waiving OL McKade Mettauer.

Mettauer, 24, went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2024 before catching on with the Chiefs.

He signed a three-year, $2,831,000 contract with the team including a $1,000 signing bonus, $1,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $943,667.

He has not yet appeared in an NFL game.