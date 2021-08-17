Chiefs Cut Four Including WR Antonio Callaway, Place RB Elijah McGuire On IR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that they’ve four players and placed RB Elijah McGuire on Injured Reserve.

The full list of cuts includes:

Baylis and Callaway will revert to the Chiefs’ injured reserve list on Wednesday should they clear waivers.

Callaway, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway last year and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.