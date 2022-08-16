Chiefs Cut Two More Players

The Kansas City Chiefs made two more cuts to the roster on Tuesday, waiving WR Devin Gray and DL Austin Edwards, per Herbie Teope.

Teams had until this afternoon to get their rosters to 85 or fewer players. Kansas City also made four cuts on Monday.

Gray, 27, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He was waived coming out of camp and signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off Atlanta’s practice squad for the past three seasons and played in the 2022 USFL season with the Philadelphia Stars. He signed with the Chiefs at the beginning of August.

Gray has yet to appear in an NFL game.