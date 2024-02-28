Chiefs Cut WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are releasing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as this saves Kansas City a significant chunk of change and Valdes-Scantling largely struggled last year — though he came up big in the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Releasing Valdes-Scantling creates $12 million in cap savings and leaves behind $2 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Valdes-Scantling, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal.

In 2023, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 21 passes on 42 targets for 315 yards receiving and one touchdown.