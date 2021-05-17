Chiefs Cut WR Tajae Sharpe & DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp, Sign Two

The Kansas City Chiefs officially released WR Tajae Sharpe and waived DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp on Monday.

The Chiefs also signed WR Daurice Fountain and DB Manny Patterson.

Sharpe, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City re-signed him a few months ago.

In 2020, Sharpe appeared in four games for the Vikings and been targeted just three times without a reception.

Fountain, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. After spending two years with Indianapolis, Fountain re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent last year.

Fountain spent most of 2020 on the Colts’ practice squad, before the team released him in January.

In 2020, Fountain played in five games for the Colts, totaling two receptions for 23 yards.