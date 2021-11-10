Chiefs Designate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire To Return From IR

The Kansas City Chiefs have designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve, per Adam Teicher.

Edwards-Helaire has 21 days to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Chiefs also started the 21-day window for G Kyle Long, who has been on the PUP list since the beginning of the season.

Edwards-Helaire, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in five games and rushed for 304 yards on 65 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with eight receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Long, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He agreed to a restructured contract after missing half the 2018 season which eliminated the 2021 year of Long’s contract, made 2020 a team option and turned $2.5 million of his base salary into incentives.

The Bears declined Long’s option in 2020. After a year away from football in retirement, he returned to sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2019, Long was limited to appearing in four games for the Bears, making four starts for them.