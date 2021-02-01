Chiefs Designate TE Deon Yelder To Return From Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs officially designated TE Deon Yelder to return from injured reserve on Monday.

This opens a window of time for the Chiefs to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Yelder, 25, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs later re-signed Yelder to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season. He returned to Kansas City last year on a one-year exclusive rights tender.

In 2020, Yelder appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught seven passes for 36 yards receiving and no touchdowns.