Chiefs Designating WR Mecole Hardman To Return From IR

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have designated WR Mecole Hardman to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens Hardman’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Hardman, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Hardman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Hardman has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 297 yards receiving to go along with four rush attempts for 31 yards and six total touchdowns.

