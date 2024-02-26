Chiefs Expected To Begin Negotiations With HC Andy Reid

Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs and HC Andy Reid are expected to begin negotiations on a new contract over the next few weeks.

Pelissero adds that this deal is likely to make Reid the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

Reid, 65, just finished his eleventh season with the Chiefs. He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 and spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired in 2012.

The Chiefs hired him as their head coach soon after and he has since won three Super Bowl championships with Kansas City.

There were rumors and questions about the possibility that Reid would retire following the Super Bowl. However, the veteran coach told reporters he was not considering retirement at this time.

“I haven’t even thought about (retirement),” Reid told Jeff Darlington after the game. “People keep asking me. I haven’t really gone there. I haven’t really thought about it.”

Since taking over as Chiefs head coach back in 2013, Reid has led the team to a record of 128-51 (71.5 percent) and they have made ten playoff appearances with three championships.

We will have more news on Reid as it becomes available.