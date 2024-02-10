Chiefs Looking To Restructure Contract Of QB Patrick Mahomes

Jonathan Jones reports that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ cap hit is currently at $59.8 million, and will be down to $58.55 million if the team doesn’t win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Jones adds that the team has been working for months to restructure the 10-year, $450 million extension he signed with the team in 2020 that was viewed as team-friendly due to the lack of guaranteed money. Back in September, the two sides agreed to restructure the deal for more cash flow.

Mahomes is set to make $210.6 million through the 2026 season, with an increase to $211.85 if he wins the Super Bowl. He also has incentives that will earn him more money than any other player over four seasons in NFL history.

Jones notes that any extra cap space provided by the restructure could help the team resign players like CB L’Jarius Sneed or DT Chris Jones. They could also use the cash to sign or trade for a wide receiver.

Mahomes, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2023, Mahomes appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to go along with 389 rushing yards.

