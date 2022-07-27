Chiefs Make Three Moves Including Activating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the PUP list on Wednesday.

Other moves from the Chiefs include:

Chiefs waived DT Cortez Broughton .

. Chiefs signed DE Azur Kamara.

Edwards-Helaire, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Edwards-Helaire appeared in ten games and rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.