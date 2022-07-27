Chiefs Make Three Moves Including Activating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the PUP list on Wednesday.
Other moves from the Chiefs include:
- Chiefs waived DT Cortez Broughton.
- Chiefs signed DE Azur Kamara.
Edwards-Helaire, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.
The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.
In 2021, Edwards-Helaire appeared in ten games and rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!