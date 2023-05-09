Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived DB Montrae Braswell and OT Blake Haynes, per the NFL transaction wire.

The team also signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, 24, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Minot State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason, however.

After a brief stint with the Patriots on the practice squad, Gutierrez landed with the Raiders on their practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit for the rest of the season and signed a futures deal with Las Vegas for the 2023 season.

The Raiders cut Gutierrez earlier this month.

In 2022, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the Raiders with no starts.