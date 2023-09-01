Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs signed TE Gerrit Prince to their practice squad, cut DT Chris Williams from the practice squad, and released LB Olakunle Fatukasi from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Ekow Boye-Doe
- DB Deon Bush
- TE Matt Bushman
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DT Matt Dickerson
- T Chukwuebuka Godrick (International)
- DE Truman Jones
- T Darian Kinnard
- QB Chris Oladokun
- RB La’Mical Perine
- WR Cornell Powell
- RB Deneric Prince
- C Austin Reiter
- NT Danny Shelton
- DB Keith Taylor
- WR Montrell Washington
- TE Gerrit Prince
Prince, 26, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent back in May of last year. out of UAB He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.
The Jaguars re-signed him to a futures deal in January but was cut loose coming out of the preseason, once again.
During his college career, Prince recorded 50 receptions for 828 yards (16.6 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!