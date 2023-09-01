Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs signed TE Gerrit Prince to their practice squad, cut DT Chris Williams from the practice squad, and released LB Olakunle Fatukasi from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

DB Ekow Boye-Doe DB Deon Bush TE Matt Bushman LB Cole Christiansen DT Matt Dickerson T Chukwuebuka Godrick (International) DE Truman Jones T Darian Kinnard QB Chris Oladokun RB La’Mical Perine WR Cornell Powell RB Deneric Prince C Austin Reiter NT Danny Shelton DB Keith Taylor WR Montrell Washington TE Gerrit Prince

Prince, 26, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent back in May of last year. out of UAB He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Jaguars re-signed him to a futures deal in January but was cut loose coming out of the preseason, once again.

During his college career, Prince recorded 50 receptions for 828 yards (16.6 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.