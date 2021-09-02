Chiefs Place LB Willie Gay On Injured Reserve

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs are placing LB Willie Gay on injured reserve to start the season.

This means Gay will miss at least the first three weeks of the season.

Gay, 23, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City and is set to earn a base salary of $849,593 this season and $1.08 million in 2022.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the AFC Championship game and finished the playoffs on the injured reserve.

In 2020, Gay appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three passes defended.