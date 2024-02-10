Chiefs Place OL Joe Thuney On IR, Elevate DL Mike Pennel

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed OL Joe Thuney on injured reserve Saturday and elevated DT Mike Pennel to their active roster for the Super Bowl.

Thuney’s status for the Super Bowl had been in question for over a week now and the team ultimately ruled in him yesterday, so it makes sense to clear the roster spot to have a full active roster.

Thuney, 31, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Thuney appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, making 17 starts for them at guard.