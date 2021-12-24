Chiefs Place P Tommy Townsend On COVID-19 List, Elevate P Johnny Townsend

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs are placing P Tommy Townsend on the COVID-19 list and elevating P Johnny Townsend from the practice squad.

Tommy Townsend, 25, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida. He’s in the second year of a three-year, $2,292,500 contract.

In 2021, he appeared in 14 games and recorded 32 punts for 1,537 yards (48 average) for one touchback and 19 punts inside the 20-yard line.