Chiefs Place P Tommy Townsend On COVID-19 List, Elevate P Johnny Townsend

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs are placing P Tommy Townsend on the COVID-19 list and elevating P Johnny Townsend from the practice squad. 

Tommy Townsend

Tommy Townsend, 25, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida. He’s in the second year of a three-year, $2,292,500 contract. 

In 2021, he appeared in 14 games and recorded 32 punts for 1,537 yards (48 average) for one touchback and 19 punts inside the 20-yard line. 

