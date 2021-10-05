Chiefs Promote WR Josh Gordon To Active Roster, Place DE Joshua Kaindoh On IR

Update:

The Chiefs officially announced they have promoted WR Josh Gordon to the active roster. To free space, Kansas City placed fourth-round DE Joshua Kaindoh on injured reserve.

We have promoted WR Josh Gordon to the active 53 from our practice squad. pic.twitter.com/JsFwPt1AjU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 5, 2021

According to Taylor Bisciotti, the Chiefs are promoting WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster.

She adds the plan is for Gordon to make his debut in Kansas City on Sunday night against the Bills.

Gordon has made a strong impression in his first week with the Chiefs and things were trending this way after he showed he was in shape enough to play.

The NFL Players Association recently recommended that Gordon be reinstated and the NFL agreed to clear him last week to get another shot.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in December. However, reports later mentioned that he had a setback in his battle with substance abuse.

The NFL rescinded Gordon’s conditional reinstatement in April and he was suspended again indefinitely.

From there, the NFL re-added him to the suspended list. Back in March, Gordon made an appearance on the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon, 29, is a former second-round supplemental pick of the Browns back in 2012. Suspensions forced Gordon to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons but he was reinstated in November of 2017 and finished out the seasons with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Gordon to a one-year exclusive rights contract worth $790,000 but he was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. New England re-signed Gordon to a one-year, restricted deal last offseason.

Gordon was waived from injured reserve last year and later claimed by the Seahawks. He returned to Seattle on a one-year contract last summer but was cut loose in March.

In 2019, Gordon appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and Patriots and caught 27 passes for 426 yards receiving and one touchdown.