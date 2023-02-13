Chiefs QB Chad Henne Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instagram account, following another Super Bowl victory.

Henne, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2008. He played four years for Miami before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2012.

Henne restructured his contract in 2017 with the Jaguars to a one-year, $3,250,000 contract. He signed a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Chiefs, then returned again on another two-year deal for $3.25 million.

He then signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Chiefs back in March.

For his career, Henne appeared in 78 games for the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Chiefs with a record of 18-36 as a starter. He completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 13,290 yards to go along with 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

We wish Henne the best in his retirement from the NFL.