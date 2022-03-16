Chiefs Re-Sign OL Andrew Wylie

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed OL Andrew Wylie, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson notes that Wylie’s deal includes $2.5 million guaranteed. He will continue to provide depth for Kansas City’s offensive line.

Wylie, 27, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. During the 2017 season, he spent time on each of the Colts’, Browns’ and Chargers’ practice squads.

In December of 2017, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and returned to Kansas City on an exclusive rights free agent deal in 2020. The Chiefs then tendered him a contract last offseason.

In 2021, Wylie appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and made seven starts.