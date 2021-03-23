Chiefs Re-Sign S Daniel Sorensen For One Year, $2.46M

According to Herbie Teope, the Chiefs and S Daniel Sorensen have come to terms on a one-year, $2.46 million deal.

Teope adds the deal is fully guaranteed, which is a nice get for the veteran safety. He reported Monday night that a deal between the two sides was close.

Sorensen, 31, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young back in 2014. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts during his rookie season, but later signed on to their practice squad.

The Chiefs brought Sorensen back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal for the 2016 season before signing him to a four-year, $16 million contract in 2017.

Sorensen was testing the market again as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Sorensen appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 91 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, two forced fumbles and five passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 86 safety out of 94 qualifying players.