Chiefs Re-Signing DT Derrick Nnadi

Per his agency, the Chiefs are re-signing DT Derrick Nnadi for the 2022 NFL season.

Nnadi, 25, was selected out of Florida State with the No. 75 overall pick by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018. He just finished out a four-year, $3,419,400 rookie contract with the Chiefs that included a $959,400 signing bonus.

Nnadi was testing free agency for the first time in his career before agreeing to re-sign with the team that originally drafted him.

In 2021, Nnadi appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, recording 38 tackles and three sacks.