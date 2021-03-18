Chiefs Re-Signing RT Mike Remmers

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing RT Mike Remmers to a contract on Thursday, according to his agent.

Ian Rapoport reports that Remmers is signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million guaranteed and can increase up to $7 million.

Congrats to my client Mike Remmers on agreeing to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs to be their starting right tackle again this season! — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 18, 2021

The Chiefs released LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz recently, but later reports mentioned that Remmers was a priority for Kansas City.

Remmers, 31, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He lasted just a few months with the team before signing on to the Buccaneers practice squad a week into the 2012 season.

Since then, Remmers has played for a number of teams including the Chargers, Vikings, Rams, Panthers and Giants before signing on with the Chiefs last year.

In 2020, Remmers appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 39 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.