Chiefs Re-Signing S Deon Bush

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are re-signing S Deon Bush to a one-year deal.

Bush, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.

From there, Bush joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Bush appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.