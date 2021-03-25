Chiefs Re-Signing WR Demarcus Robinson To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal.

Robinson, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal last year. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 45 passes for 466 yards receiving and three touchdowns.