Chiefs Release OT Prince Tega Wanogho From Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially released OT Prince Tega Wanogho from their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

LB Omari Cobb WR Maurice Ffrench WR Joe Fortson DB Chris Lammons QB Matt Moore LB Emmanuel Smith (Injured) G Bryan Witzmann DE Demone Harris DB Deandre Baker (Injured) EB Elijah McGuire WR Tajae Sharpe G Patrick Omameh P Dustin Colquitt WR Marcus Kemp WR Gehrig Dieter DE Austin Edwards TE Evan Baylis

Wanogho, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of Auburn. He later signed a four-year deal worth a total of 3,444,677 that included a signing bonus of $149,677.

The Eagles later waived Wanogho and added him to their practice squad. From there, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad last week.

In 2020, Wanogho appeared in one game for the Eagles.

The 6-5 and 309-pound Wanogho started 32 games for Auburn at left tackle during his college career.