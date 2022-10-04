Chiefs Release WR Corey Coleman From Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Coleman, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $11.654 million contract when he was traded to the Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Unfortunately, the Bills elected to waive him coming out of the preseason. From there, Coleman had a brief stint with the Patriots before signing on to the Giants’ practice squad.

Coleman returned to the Giants on a one-year deal but was cut coming out of camp in 2020. He returned later on the practice squad but was cut again and spent the entire 2021 season out of football.

Coleman landed with the Chiefs back in March and signed on to the practice squad in September.

For his career, Coleman has appeared in 27 games for the Browns and Giants while catching 61 passes for 789 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He has also totaled 598 kick return yards and another 19 punt return yards.