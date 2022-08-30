Chiefs Release WR Josh Gordon

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are releasing WR Josh Gordon on Tuesday as part of final cutdowns.

Gordon, 30, is a former second-round supplemental pick of the Browns back in 2012. Suspensions forced Gordon to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons but he was reinstated in November of 2017 and finished out the seasons with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Gordon to a one-year exclusive rights contract worth $790,000 but he was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. New England re-signed Gordon to a one-year, restricted deal in 2019.

Gordon was waived from injured reserve and later claimed by the Seahawks. He returned to Seattle on a one-year contract but was cut loose in March of 2021.

The Chiefs signed him to a contract in October before waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal for 2022.

In 2021, Gordon appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught four passes for 27 yards receiving and one touchdown.