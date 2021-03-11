Chiefs Releasing LT Eric Fisher

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have released LT Eric Fisher.

Fisher has been the team’s starting left tackle since being draft with the No. 1 overall pick. But the team’s need to clear cap space and Fisher’s Achilles injury in the playoffs may have sealed his fate.

According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs created $11.968 million in cap space and $3.181 million in dead money by cutting Fisher.

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 16 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.