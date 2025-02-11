Chiefs Sign 11 Players For 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

WR Jason Brownlee S Deon Bush TE Baylor Cupp T Chukwuebuka Godrick DT Siaki Ika DT Fabien Lovett QB Chris Oladokun WR Justyn Ross CB Darius Rush CB Eric Scott WR Tyquan Thornton

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Ross, 25, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions in his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on the Commsioner’s exempt list in October last year and was activated in December.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but made his way back onto the practice squad.

In 2023, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 yards on six receptions.