AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Cole Strange, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Mississippi State TE Seydou Traore had a handful of 30 visits, including with the Broncos. (Tony Pauline)

Chargers

Per OTC, G Cole Strange signed a two-year contract with the Chargers worth $13 million with $7 million guaranteed at signing, with another $2 million vesting on the 3rd day of the 2027 league year. Strange also received a $5.75 million signing bonus.

signed a two-year contract with the Chargers worth $13 million with $7 million guaranteed at signing, with another $2 million vesting on the 3rd day of the 2027 league year. Strange also received a $5.75 million signing bonus. Mississippi State TE Seydou Traore had a handful of 30 visits, including with the Chargers. (Tony Pauline)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said QB Patrick Mahomes is doing great in his recovery but the team will continue to be cautious with bringing him back too quickly.

“He goes to meetings, he can lift, do all of that, rehab,” Reid said, via PFT. “That’s the phase he is in right now, so we will just see — play it by ear and see where he is at. He’s doing great, but we just have to be smart with this thing.”

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II visited the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)