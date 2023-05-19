Chiefs Sign First-Round EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed No. 31 overall pick EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah to a rookie contract, according to Field Yates.
Kansas City now has just one unsigned pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|DE
|Signed
|2
|55
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|3
|92
|Wanya Morris
|OT
|Signed
|4
|119
|Chamarri Conner
|DB
|Signed
|5
|166
|BJ Thompson
|LB
|Signed
|6
|194
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|Signed
|7
|250
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Signed
Anudike-Uzomah, 21, was a two-year starter at Kansas State, earning first-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore and second-team All-American plus Big 12 defensive player of the year as a junior. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys DE Dante Fowler.
The No. 31 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $12,750,991 contract that includes a $6,273,448 signing bonus and will carry a $2,318,362 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three-year college career, Anudike-Uzomah appeared in 33 games and made 27 starts. He recorded 100 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and one interception.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!