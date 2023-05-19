Chiefs Sign First-Round EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Jonathan Comeaux
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed No. 31 overall pick EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah to a rookie contract, according to Field Yates. 

Kansas City now has just one unsigned pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 31 Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Signed
2 55 Rashee Rice WR  
3 92 Wanya Morris OT Signed
4 119 Chamarri Conner DB Signed
5 166 BJ Thompson LB Signed
6 194 Keondre Coburn DT Signed
7 250 Nic Jones CB Signed

 

Anudike-Uzomah, 21, was a two-year starter at Kansas State, earning first-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore and second-team All-American plus Big 12 defensive player of the year as a junior. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season. 

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys DE Dante Fowler.

The No. 31 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $12,750,991 contract that includes a $6,273,448 signing bonus and will carry a $2,318,362 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Anudike-Uzomah appeared in 33 games and made 27 starts. He recorded 100 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and one interception. 

