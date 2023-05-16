Chiefs Sign Five Rookies Including Third-Round OT Wanya Morris

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed third-round OT Wanya Morris to a rookie contract, according to the team website.

Officially inked ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HGabDrrNo3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2023

Kansas City also signed fourth-round S Chamarri Conner, fifth-round DE BJ Thompson, sixth-round DT Keondre Coburn and seventh-round CB Nic Jones.

Morris, 22, transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons at Tennessee and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,368,356 rookie contract that includes a $904,259 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $976,065 in 2023.

During his college career with Tennessee and Oklahoma, Morris appeared in 37 games and made 27 starts.