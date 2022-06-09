Chiefs Sign Fourth-Round DB Joshua Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed fourth-round DB Joshua Williams to a rookie contract on Thursday.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Chiefs:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Trent McDuffie CB Signed 1 George Karlaftis DE Signed 2 Skyy Moore WR 2 Bryan Cook S Signed 3 Leo Chenal LB Signed 4 Joshua Williams CB Signed 5 Darian Kinnard OT Signed 7 Jaylen Watson CB Signed 7 Isaih Pacheco RB Signed 7 Nazeeh Johnson S Signed

Williams, 22, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round by the Chiefs. He was a two-year starter at Fayetteville State and a first-team All-CIAA selection in 2021.

Williams is projected to sign a four-year, $4,326,258 contract that includes a

$666,258 signing bonus.

During his college career at Fayetteville State, Williams recorded 81 tackles, five interceptions and 26 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 29 games.