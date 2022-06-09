Chiefs Sign Fourth-Round DB Joshua Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed fourth-round DB Joshua Williams to a rookie contract on Thursday.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Chiefs:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Signed
|1
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|2
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Signed
|3
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Signed
|4
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Darian Kinnard
|OT
|Signed
|7
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|Signed
Williams, 22, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round by the Chiefs. He was a two-year starter at Fayetteville State and a first-team All-CIAA selection in 2021.
Williams is projected to sign a four-year, $4,326,258 contract that includes a
$666,258 signing bonus.
During his college career at Fayetteville State, Williams recorded 81 tackles, five interceptions and 26 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 29 games.
