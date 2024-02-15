Chiefs Sign Three More Players To Futures Deals

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed three more players to futures deals, including TE Izaiah Gathings, OT Chukwuebuka Godric and QB Chris Oladokun, per Aaron Wilson.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The full list of Kansas City’s futures contracts includes:

Oladokun, 26, was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers back in 2022. He was waived at the end of training camp in 2022 and was brought back to Pittsburgh right after on the practice squad.

In February of 2023, the Chiefs claimed Oladokun off the Steelers’ practice squad. They signed him to a futures contract this time last year, before releasing him at the end of camp and bringing him back to the practice squad where he spent the entire season.

Oladokun was elevated to the active roster for Kansas City’s Week 18 game against the Chargers as the emergency QB, but has yet to appear in an NFL game.