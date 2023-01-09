Chiefs Sign WR John Ross To Futures Deal For 2023 Season

Field Yates reports that the Chiefs are signing WR John Ross to a futures contract for the 2023 season on Monday.

This means that Ross won’t be available to play for the Chiefs during the playoffs but can join the team this offseason.

Ross was among a group of players who tried out for the Chiefs on Monday.

Ross, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2021.

Ross wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season.

In 2021, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 224 yards receiving and one touchdown.