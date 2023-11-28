Chiefs Signing CB Ekow Boye-Doe To Active Roster

Per the wire, the Chiefs are signing CB Ekow Boye-Doe to the active roster.

Boye-Doe, 24, was born in Ghana and attended school in Kansas, going on to become a three-year starter at Kansas State before going undrafted in 2023.

He caught on with his hometown team and was among their final roster cuts, before being brought back to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Boye-Doe appeared in 43 games for the Wildcats and recorded 74 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 13 pass deflections.