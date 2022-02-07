Chiefs Sign Three To Futures Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed DB Brandin Dandridge to a futures contract for the 2022 season on Monday, according to Justin Dunk

Chiefs HelmetAaron Wilson adds that the Chiefs also signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and DL Jonathan Woodard to future deals.

The Chiefs actually brought Dandridge in for a tryout last week, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition. 

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Chiefs:

  1. WR Omar Bayless
  2. TE Jordan Franks
  3. WR Gary Jennings
  4. RB Brendon Knox
  5. DT Lorenzo Neal
  6. WR Mathew Sexton
  7. DT Darius Stills 
  8. WR Chris Finke
  9. DB Damon Arnette (Released)
  10. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  11. DT Cortez Broughton
  12. TE Matt Bushman
  13. WR Gehrig Dieter
  14. DE Austin Edwards
  15. WR Daurice Fountain
  16. LB Darius Harris
  17. OT Roderick Johnson
  18. DB Devon Key
  19. WR Cornell Powell
  20. TE Mark Vital
  21. G Darryl Williams
  22. WR Josh Gordon
  23. WR Justin Watson
  24. DB Brandin Dandridge
  25. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  26. DL Jonathan Woodard 

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Dandridge, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri Western. He later signed on with the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL.

For his career, Dandridge has appeared in 12 games and recorded 23 tackles and four interceptions over the course of two seasons.

