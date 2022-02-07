Chiefs Sign Three To Futures Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed DB Brandin Dandridge to a futures contract for the 2022 season on Monday, according to Justin Dunk.

Aaron Wilson adds that the Chiefs also signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and DL Jonathan Woodard to future deals.

The Chiefs actually brought Dandridge in for a tryout last week, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Chiefs:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Dandridge, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri Western. He later signed on with the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL.

For his career, Dandridge has appeared in 12 games and recorded 23 tackles and four interceptions over the course of two seasons.