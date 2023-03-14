Chiefs Signing DL Charles Omenihu To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $20M

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are signing DL Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal worth a max of $20 million.

Omenihu, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Omenihu appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 43 edge defender out of 120 qualifying players.