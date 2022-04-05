Chiefs Signing DT Taylor Stallworth To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Colts DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

Stallworth will provide some interior depth for the Chiefs after being a rotational player for the Colts during the past two seasons.

Stallworth, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts.

In 2021, Stallworth appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 16 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass deflection.