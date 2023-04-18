Chiefs Signing QB Blaine Gabbert

Per Pat McAfee, the Chiefs are signing QB Blaine Gabbert to the roster.

Gabbert has settled in as an experienced NFL backup quarterback, and will fill the role for the Chiefs behind Patrick Mahomes after backing up Tom Brady with the Buccaneers for the past few seasons.

He had a visit with the Raiders earlier this offseason.

Gabbert, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. After three years in Jacksonville, he was traded to the 49ers in return for a sixth-round pick back in March of 2014.

Gabbert played out the final year of his two-year, $4 million contract before eventually signing on with the Cardinals. The Titans added Gabbert on a two-year contract worth $4 million but he was released after one season.

From there, the Buccaneers signed Gabbert to a one-year deal for the 2019 season and he returned to Tampa Bay on three consecutive one-year contracts.

In 2021, Gabbert appeared in 6 games and completed seven passes on 11 attempts (63.6 percent) for 67 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.