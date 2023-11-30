Chiefs Signing RB Keaontay Ingram

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram to a contract on Thursday, according to Matt Derrick.

This is likely a practice squad deal for Ingram.

Ingram, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Cardinals. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,830,592 contract that included a $170,592 signing bonus when the Cardinals opted to release him a few days ago.

Ingram cleared waivers on Wednesday.

In 2023, Ingram appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, rushing for 74 yards on 35 carries to go along with four receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.