Chiefs Signing WR Kekoa Crawford

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are signing WR Kekoa Crawford to the roster.

He was trying out for the team during minicamp this past week and evidently did well enough to earn a contract.

Crawford, 25, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Indianapolis elected to waive him right before the start of training camp.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career split between Michigan and Cal, Crawford appeared in 37 games and caught 96 passes for 1307 yards (13.6 YPC) and six touchdowns.