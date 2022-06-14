Chiefs Waive C Darryl Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs officially waived C Darryl Williams on Tuesday.

Williams, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi State last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Chiefs later signed him to their practice squad and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

During his college career at Mississippi State, Williams was a three-year starter and started 38 games.